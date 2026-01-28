Protester in Alex Pretti shooting aftermath reflects on how it "could've just easily been me"

During WCCO's live coverage of Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and the subsequent protests, there was one man who left his mark and shared his moment with WCCO's Frankie McLister:

Mike Medvec says he's a gun owner and supports police, but not the federal crackdown in his hometown.

WCCO's Frankie McLister wanted to reconnect with Medvec after a live interview between the two went viral Saturday.

"I support the police, support the military," Medvec told McLister on Saturday.

Medvec says he was home alone Saturday when he saw the video of Pretti being shot and killed.

"I still am really emotional about it," Medvec said. "My wife was in Vegas and I saw footage of the shooting and thought, I can't just sit here? What am I gonna do?"

During Saturday's live interview, Medvec said, "Today this could've just easily been me that got shot."

Medvec has a permit to carry in Minnesota, loves donuts and claims he also would've filmed ICE if he were at Glam Doll Donuts.

"I don't think what they're doing is right," Medvec said on Saturday.

"Lets face it. Anybody with half a heart who saw them push a lady to the ground would've helped, OK? And if that was me that was helping, it could've been me," said Medvec.

He says Saturday gave him flashbacks to 2020.

"I cried after I saw what they did to my neighborhood. And I pray that everyone stays vigilant because I don't want to see this happen to my city again," he said in Saturday's interview.

Medvec said he was proud of the city's response on Saturday.

"I'll tell you peaceful protest goes much further than rioting. I'm so proud of this city," he said.

"I was blown away and wasn't surprised," said Pam Medvec when asked about her thoughts when seeing her husband's viral interview. "He doesn't fit what a lot of people think is a stereotypical protester, which doesn't exist."

"I'll tell you, I've been clean for 39 years, May 19. I've done a lot of hugs, not drugs. When you see people struggle, whether it's an addiction or everyday life, you just start to care," Medvec said.

"We are proud of Minneapolis, but we lost two beautiful people. I'll never forget that. That's what I'll fight for the next time," he added.