Minneapolis march planned for Saturday to mark 4 weeks since Alex Pretti killing

Minnesotans will take to the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday to mark nearly one month since federal immigration agents shot and killed Alex Pretti.

The march, organized by People's Action Coalition Against Trump, is set to begin at Whittier Park at 11 a.m. Those who attend the rally are encouraged to bring signs.

Organizers say they will de-escalate any confrontations that may occur Saturday.

The group is demanding an eviction moratorium, that all federal immigration enforcement personnel leave Minnesota, that Congress immediately halt future funding to immigration enforcement agencies and that the agents responsible for the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good are criminally prosecuted.

Additionally, organizers call for "unconditional legalization for all immigrants, without exclusion, without punitive conditions, and without fear of deportation or state violence."

The march comes just over a week after border czar Tom Homan announced a drawdown of federal immigration officers in Minnesota, concluding Operation Metro Surge. However, many are skeptical, with constitutional observers reporting more sightings in the suburbs and areas outside the metro.

At its peak, Operation Metro Surge saw 3,000 federal agents across Minnesota. Before the surge, around 150 agents were present in the state. White House officials claim that there have been at least 4,000 arrests in Minnesota connected with the federal operation.

Throughout the operation, there were multiple documented cases of ICE detaining American citizens and those with paperwork justifying their presence in Minnesota. Those events have left even people with legal status afraid to leave their homes, draining the customer base for businesses across the metro, and causing major economic harm, especially to small businesses. City officials in Minneapolis estimate the impact to be $203 million for January alone.