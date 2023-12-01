Watch CBS News
iPhone notification leads authorities to man killed in Wisconsin crash, sheriff says

By Stephen Swanson

ALDEN, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say an iPhone crash notification led them to a deceased driver late Thursday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called at about 10:43 p.m. to Highway 65 near 20th Avenue in Alden, about 24 miles east of Scandia, Minnesota.

There, they found a pick-up truck that had crashed into trees off the highway's southbound side.

The driver was found dead inside the truck. The sheriff's office is still investigating and will identify the victim at a later date.

