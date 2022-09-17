Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.

Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.

A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.

The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

