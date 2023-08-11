Albert Lea woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for embezzling $200K in public housing rent payments

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Albert Lea woman was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for embezzling more than $200,000 in public housing rent payments between 2010 and 2018.

Marcie Marie Thumann, 45, worked at a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which received federal and state funds to help the shortage of available low-income housing units.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thumann embezzled HRA payments for her own personal use, pocketing cash payments and altering information made by check or money order. She pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds in October.

Overall, she stole $213,2017 in tenant payments, which she is required to pay back in restitution, the DOJ says. She will be on three years of supervised release after serving her prison sentence.