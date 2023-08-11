Jeremiah Grady receives 30-year sentence for fatally shooting 12-year-old London Bean

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in Minneapolis two years ago will spend over 20 years in prison.

Jeremiah Grady was handed down a 30.5-year sentence in court Friday morning, with just over 20 years of it being spent in prison and just over 10 years in supervised release. In May, 20-year-old Grady pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in Bean's death.

Jeremiah Grady Hennepin County

Investigators said Bean was coming home from his first day of sixth grade in September 2021 when he and another boy got into a fight. The second boy's brother, Grady, walked up and shot Bean, according to court filings.

Bean was pronounced dead at an area hospital about two hours after the shooting. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, and the coroner recovered two separate projectiles from his body.

London Bean Family submitted

Grady was arrested weeks later. His father, Letterance Grady, was also charged in the shooting with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aiding an offender.

In an interview with police soon after the shooting, Jeremiah Grady allegedly said his father had encouraged him to retaliate against Bean's family for the bullying of his siblings by shooting. Jeremiah Grady was told by his father to shoot out of a car, the complaint says.

Letterance Grady has yet to be sentenced. He could face up to 40 years in prison.

NOTE: Featured video is from May 16, 2023.