Albert Lea Police Department interviews 52 students after vandalism at high school

The Albert Lea Police Department has identified and interviewed 52 students in connection with a vandalism incident at a high school last month, according to the district's superintendent.

Dr. Steven Heil also says the law enforcement agency has started to charge kids with "several crimes" and has identified individuals who shot paintballs and spray-painted Albert Lea High School. Heil, while speaking with the school board at a meeting on Monday, said some kids identified previously dropped out of the school or are attending other schools.

Police said they discovered toilet paper and baby oil throughout the school, and that furniture had been overturned early on Sept. 21. Officers also found the outside of the building had been spray-painted, hit with paintballs and egged.

Heil added that, according to investigators, one of the students had a key to the building, giving them access inside. He said the "source of the key" has been identified and he will personally address the matter.

The damage caused in the incident could range between $10,000 and $25,000, police said late last month.

Heil suggested working with students to change the culture at the high school in an effort to prevent similar incidents.