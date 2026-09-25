Vandalism at Albert Lea High School could cost up to $25K, police say

Police in Albert Lea, Minnesota, say that the damage caused by a vandalism incident earlier this week will cost upwards of $25,000 to fix.

Authorities early Monday found toilet paper and baby oil throughout Albert Lea High School, alongside overturned furniture. The outside of the building had been spray-painted, hit with paintballs and egged, police said.

The damage could range between $10,000 and $25,000, police said in a Friday update.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police say that they have interviewed more than 30 students and believe they "have a good understanding of what occurred and the individuals believed to be involved."

Police initially didn't find anyone in the building when they searched the school grounds shortly after discovering the vandalism early Monday.

The front of Albert Lea High School in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on Sept. 21, 2026, after police said the building was vandalized with spray paint, eggs and other materials. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Anyone with information is asked to call the school resource officer at 507-379-5340