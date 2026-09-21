Police find "extensive vandalism" at southern Minnesota high school involving baby oil, toilet paper

Police are investigating after they said officers discovered "extensive vandalism" inside and outside Albert Lea High School in Albert Lea, Minnesota, early Monday.

An officer was patrolling near the school shortly after midnight when he saw a door to the building propped open, according to police.

Other officers responded and searched the building for anyone who may have been inside, but found no one.

Police said they found toilet paper and baby oil throughout the school, and that furniture had been overturned. The outside of the building had been spray-painted, hit with paintballs and egged, police said.

According to CBS News affiliate KIMT, Monday was an e-learning day for students at the school due to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.