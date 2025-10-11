Missing dog found days after Aitkin County plane crash, 1 still hospitalized

Nearly a week after a small plane crashed near an airport in McGregor, Minnesota, almost everyone is out of the hospital, and man's best friend is back with his owners.

The crash happened last Sunday near the Isedor Iverson Airport on West Center Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m. Investigators said the plane, a Piper PA-28 140, lost power shortly after takeoff at the airport in McGregor. The pilot was trying to fly the plane back when it crashed in a swampy area short of the runway.

Authorities previously said all three people on board were in stable condition, but the sister of the pilot now says that he and another passenger are out of the hospital. A third passenger remains hospitalized for recovery. The three people in the plane were identified by the sheriff's office as 23-year-old Kaden Brazinsky and 23-year-old Jocelyn Erlandson, both from Ham Lake, Minnesota, and 22-year-old Wyatt Sherry of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

In addition, a Yorkshire terrier that was aboard the plane went missing at the time of the crash. However, a local search group called The Retrievers found the dog on Thursday using drones with thermal imaging and multiple volunteers.