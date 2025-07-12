Watch CBS News
Revamped "AirFair" returns to Minnesota in celebration of military's 250th anniversary

Wings of the North AirFair flies into Twin Cities
Wings of the North AirFair flies into Twin Cities 05:18

AirFair, the annual aviation celebration organized by Wings Of the North, returned to Minnesota on Saturday after a one-year hiatus, turning a portion of Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport into a one-of-a-kind chance to see aircraft up close.

The event, previously held over multiple days, is in its first year operating as just one day.

"We wanted to make it where people want to have fun, climb on things, see airplanes, learn about things and how to get involved," said event planner Josh Welter.

By 9:30 a.m., crowds were piling in to see aircraft up close. Saturday's event also served as a celebration of the United States Army, Navy and Marine Corp's 250th anniversary.  

raw-sat-air-show-broll-duxter-schwab.jpg
WCCO

"It's a fantastic opportunity to say thank you to our troops and thank you to those who have served the last 250 years and are currently serving," Welter said. "The message is just one of gratitude and thanks."

World War II veteran Jim Rasmussen attended Saturday's event, talking to people interested in his military service.

"It's really nice nowadays to get the compliments I get from people and whatnot, that recognize either the cap I'm wearing or something like that, it's really great," Rasmussen said. "I always find it interesting just telling them that I'm 101. There's always a 'wowee' with them. I don't know if it's my story or my age that makes the difference."

Welter says his hope for the event is to inspire young people to enter the world of aviation.

