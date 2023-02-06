After ‘hectic, chaotic’ start to ice fishing season, things smooth as ice in Twin Cities

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. – The 2022-2023 ice fishing season is gearing up for a strong finish headed into its home stretch, overcoming a rough and uncertain beginning.

While frigid temperatures had ice forming earlier than in years past, massive snowfalls, warming temperatures and even rain had the season looking like it was on rough ice just a few weeks back.

"It's been hectic and chaotic," said Brett Pioske, co-owner of Rel Fishing, a guided ice fishing experience on Lake Minnetonka. "Especially with all of the snowstorms we've had early on in the ice, with the ice not quite there. Lots of plowing, lots of broken plows."

"Right after that rain, it was just kind of a wet mess out here," said Britney Magdal, Pioske's business partner and Rel's second co-owner. "The next day, I thought we were going to be driving through a bunch of pockets of slush, but it froze up a little quick and maintained after that."

Since the days of concerning temperatures and conditions, consistently cold weather has ice close to 2-feet thick – making this one of the best years in business for Magdal and Pioske.

For the casual ice fisherman, Sunday's sunshine was a sight for sore eyes.

"There's limited things to do in the winter, and this is one of them, and I totally enjoy it," said Mike Wise of Chaska. "It's something that anybody can do from 8 years old to 80 years old."

Magdal and Pioske hope despite a warmup this week, the ice will remain in good condition for anyone looking to fish. With any luck, they say to expect three more weekends on the ice.