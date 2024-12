NEXT Weather: 9 a.m forecast from Dec. 21, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota and most of the country will be above average for the holidays this coming week.

After a bitter cold weekend, temperatures will go into the mid-to-upper 30's. With exception of some small chance of snow on Monday, it will remain mostly dry and cloudy in the Twin Cities area through the holidays.

An above average holiday season

Saturday marks the beginning of the Winter Solstice and the day with the least amount of sunlight.