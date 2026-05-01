Twin Cities charter school to close after becoming "financially unsustainable"

The Academy for Sciences and Agriculture Charter School, which has facilities in the Twin Cities communities of Little Canada and Vadnais Heights, is set to close in June after being deemed "financially unsustainable," according to administrators.

The Minnesota-based nonprofit Osprey Wilds oversees the school and will be terminating the educational facility's contract on June 30, officials said.

AFSA operates a pre-K through sixth grade elementary school in Little Canada and a seventh through 12th grade high school in Vadnais Heights.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 246 students during the 2024-2025 school year were enrolled at the high school, which officials say offers courses in animal science, environmental science, food science, mechanical science and plant science. One hundred forty-nine kids were enrolled at the elementary school.

AFSA was founded in 2001 "with the purpose of providing agricultural literacy to an urban and suburban population," its website said.