Aerial Powers scores 25 as Lynx cruise past Dream 92-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Aerial Powers scored 25 points and the Minnesota Lynx started fast and cruised to a 92-85 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night.

Moriah Jefferson finished with 14 points and seven assists for Minnesota (11-19), which ended a three-game skid. Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride scored 11.

Powers had 10 points and Minnesota shot 65.6% (21 of 32), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to take a 49-29 lead at halftime. Atlanta (12-17) shot 34.4% and made just 2 of 9 from distance before intermission.

Tiffany Hayes scored 24 to pace the Dream, Rhyne Howard added 18 points, while Cheyenne Parker scored 14 with six rebounds.

Atlanta outscored the Lynx 40-27 in the final quarter.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 9:31 PM

