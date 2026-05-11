Adrian Peterson to be inducted into Vikings' Ring of Honor

The Minnesota Vikings are inducting former running back Adrian Peterson into the club's Ring of Honor this year, the team announced Monday.

Peterson, 41, will join 28 other members of the Vikings Ring of Honor, including Bud Grant, Randy Moss and Alan Page.

"From the moment we selected Adrian in the 2007 NFL Draft, he proved to be a transformational player for the Minnesota Vikings," Mark Wilf, the Vikings co-owner and president, said. "His historic 2012 MVP season will be rightfully remembered by fans, but Adrian's consistent production over 10 seasons in Minnesota is what firmly established him as an all-time Viking and one of the greatest to ever play this game."

The first-round draft pick spent 10 seasons with the Vikings from 2007 through 2016 and appeared in 123 games, averaging 95.5 rushing yards. After setting an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a game (296), Peterson earned 2007 NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

Peterson has the most rushing yards (11,747) and touchdowns (97) in Vikings team history. Last playing in 2021, he capped his NFL career with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns, both of which rank fifth in league history.

Running back Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes for a 48 yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 4, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Peterson made seven Pro Bowls during his 10 years with the Vikings and in 2012 was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. After leaving Minnesota, he played for six other teams, including Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit. He played his last NFL game in December 2021.

"Adrian's career with the Minnesota Vikings set a standard that few running backs in NFL history have matched," Zygi Wilf, co-owner and chairman of the Vikings, said. "From breaking the single-game rushing record as a rookie to his becoming one of just seven players to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, Adrian was an electric player who captivated fans when the ball was in his hands. His infectious energy and his appreciation for Vikings fans and the team's role within the community made him even more memorable. Adrian certainly belongs in both the Vikings Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Peterson will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.