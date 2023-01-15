Watch CBS News
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson visits fans ahead of Sunday playoff game

Playoff preview: Vikings host Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday
EAGAN, Minn. -- Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was spotted signing autographs and snapping pictures with fans at Omni Viking Lakes Hotel ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Giants.

Adrian Peterson taking pictures with fans at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. CBS Minnesota

Playing with the Vikings for nearly a decade, Peterson was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 -- his first year with the Vikings.

Peterson -- widely considered one of the greatest running backs in football history -- became the fifth player in NFL history to have more than 3,000 yards through his first two seasons.

Adrian Peterson visiting fans at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. CBS Minnesota

The Vikings take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in their first playoff game since 2019. Check back with WCCO.com to see live updates of the game starting at 3:30 p.m.

