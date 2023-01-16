Adoption isn’t the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter

MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help.

"With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.

Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time.

"Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.

She says this is a problem they're seeing at shelters all over the country, and it's mainly caused by a ripple effect from housing issues.

"They were evicted or, you know, they just lost their home, they could not live with their pets anymore," said Hairfield. "The second largest group was medical issues, where the animal had some medical issues that they just couldn't afford."

MACC has been waiving adoption fees since the pandemic, but is reminding the community of this perk at a time when they desperately need help.

"The community has stepped up," she said. "On Friday, there were 22 dogs that were adopted and went into forever homes, and a few of our cats," said Hairfield.

Adoption isn't the only way you can be part of the solution.

"We always need volunteers, and we will train you while you're there. There's all kinds of ways to partner with us, you don't just have to adopt," said Hairfield.

There are several resources in the Twin Cities that can help cut down the cost of owning a pet:

* MACC offers annual pet vaccines for only $10 every Monday and Wednesday

* North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center offers free supplies and food

* MN SNAP offers low cost pet sterilizations

* Animal Humane Society MN does sliding scale vet care