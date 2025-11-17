Minnesota's Addi Mack is already a stand-out shooter in first games as a Terrapin

Only five games into her DII college basketball career, Addi Mack is already one of the Maryland Terrapins' leading scorers.

From Minneapolis' Minnehaha Academy to the University of Maryland, Mack stood out in her third-ever game on the team last week, scoring 23 points and making nearly 70% of the shots she took against Georgetown.

"I just wanted to come in and bring a spark of energy," Mack said.

And she certainly did. The rookie point guard earned herself a lot more minutes on the court after that performance. She even had her first career start as point guard in their last game against Princeton.

"Just knowing that my team and my coaches trust in me this early, I think it's just a testament to, you know, how hard I've worked," Mack said.

She made a name for herself first as a Minnehaha Academy Redhawk. She surpassed 4,000 career points in her senior year — the second-highest Minnesota girls scoring record.

Mack says the adjustment from high school to college has been seamless so far.

"I feel like I just fit right in with the team right away," she said. "I don't think there's any sort of superiority complex with how old you are."

In three weeks, Mack makes her return home to take on the Gophers in Maryland's first Big 10 conference matchup of the season.

"I'm so excited. I think that game has been on my calendar ever since we got it. Like I think I'm going to have the team over to my house, so that'll be fun just for them to see kind of where I live," she said. "And Minnesota is doing really well this year as well so it will be a really good, competitive game, which should be fun."

The Terrapins have 20 March Madness appearances and one 2006 national championship. Mack hopes she can help lead them to another.

"The work's not done. Our motto is, 'the road to the Final Four,' and we are on that road right now, so yes, you will see us there [laughs]," she said.

On Monday, Mack earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. On top of being a stellar athlete, Mack also has big academic goals as a finance major.

