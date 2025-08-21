Watch CBS News
Ice Hockey

Plans unveiled for $70 million Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame complex

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota.
Stephen Swanson,
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com.
Eric Henderson

CBS Minnesota

Plans unveiled for $70 million Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame complex
"The State of Hockey" got some big news on Thursday: plans are in the works for a $70 million Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame.

State hockey legends Lou Nanne, Jamie Langenbrunner and Natalie Darwitz, the hall of fame's CEO, unveiled renderings on Thursday for the 120,000-plus-square-foot complex, designed by Minneapolis-based ESG Architecture & Design.

ESG Architecture & Design

Officials say it will be much more than a brick-and-mortar museum to honor athletes, coaches, officials, teams and contributors to Minnesota's hockey heritage. It will also feature a sunken NHL-size ice rink that could possibly host high-level high school hockey games, college games or NHL practices. 

There will also be a 20,000-square-foot performance hall, plus a hockey-themed bar and restaurant.

The location of the complex was not made public in Thursday's news conference, but Hall of Fame president Andrew Heydt said it will be in the Twin Cities metro area — some 200 miles south of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on the Iron Range.  

ESG Architecture & Design

"The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is up in Eveleth, and you know, we are the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame, and it's two different things. And with it being up in Eveleth and also having so many Minnesota members part of it, people seem to get, you know, confused at times," Heydt said. "And then when that time comes, as we open our doors, we want to make sure that we are partners in the state of Minnesota. We are not trying to compete."

Officials hope to break ground next summer, with a grand opening set for 2028.

