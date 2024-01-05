Addie Mack explains how she became one of Minnesota's best athletes

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnehaha Academy girls basketball team has a promising record so far this season right now at 12-2. Contributing to that success is junior Addi Mack, who just entered an elite club in her short career.

16-year-old Addi Mack always seems to be in the right place on the court, ready to score.

"I just try to put myself in the best position possible to succeed whether that's in scoring, or guarding one of the best players on the court, getting steals," said Mack.

She was in the right position again in the Hill Murray Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 when she laid the ball up for her 3,000th career point.

"I think a big testament to all the work I've put in," Mack said.

Mack is only a junior and entered the elite "3,000 point," club in just 124 varsity games. She's been playing at the varsity level since she was a seventh grader at Blake. But hitting this point milestone isn't something she focuses on.

"To be honest, it's way easier if you don't think about it at all," Mack explained. "I just try to go in, I take one game at a time."

When you're as good as Addi Mack, you're going to be heavily recruited. She's already received around 14 D1 offers but still hasn't made a decision yet.

"Location doesn't really matter to me," Mack added. "It's more about fit with the program and I really care about academics as well."

Minnehaha has long been known as a top basketball school after alumni Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren went to the NBA. Mack hopes to make the girls' basketball legacy just as much of a success story.

"It's been really fun to create our own rivalries and attention, separate from the boys'."

Part of creating that path for the girls' program is nurturing the young players behind you. The Redhawks have four middle schoolers on Varsity.

"You just kind of have to remember where you came from," said Mack. "And then you just think about the people who were in your position now, like looking up to you."