Trial for Adam Fravel, accused in Madeline Kingsbury killing, set for October

How Adam Fravel got change of venue in Madeline Kingsbury murder trial

WINONA, Minn. — The trial for Adam Fravel, the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Madeline Kingsbury in Winona, has been scheduled for this fall.

According to a Winona County court filing on Wednesday, Fravel will have a jury trial on Oct. 7 at the Blue Earth County Justice Center. In the filing, the court says Blue Earth County is "best positioned to ensure the impartiality" for a fair trial.

In June, a Winona County judge granted Fravel's change of venue request, citing "extensive pretrial publicity and the substantial involvement of the Winona community in this case."

Kingsbury, 26, disappeared in March 2023 after dropping her two children off at day care in Winona. The following month, police called her case "suspicious" and asked for the community's help with search efforts.

When Kingsbury disappeared, Fravel denied any involvement and petitioned for custody of the two children, though a judge denied his request and the children were placed in the custody of Kingsbury's parents.

Kingsbury's body was found two months after her disappearance in a field near Mabel, about an hour away from Winona. Fravel, who is the father of her children, was arrested two days later and charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection to her death.

According to a criminal complaint, Fravel had a history of domestic violence against Kingsbury, including hitting her while she was on a video call with a friend and choking her in front of their children.

If convicted, Fravel could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The pretrial is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Winona County Courthouse.

