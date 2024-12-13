Judge allows cameras for Adam Fravel's sentencing with permission from Madeline Kingsbury's family

WINONA, Minn. — A southern Minnesota judge on Thursday ruled to allow cameras in the courtroom when Adam Fravel, the man convicted of killing Madeline Kingsbury, learns his sentence.

Fravel, who was found guilty last month of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

Multiple media organizations, including WCCO, requested the court allow cameras, as well as live streaming of the proceedings. Neither the defense nor prosecution objected to the request, and Kingsbury's family unanimously agreed to it, according to a court filing.

Fravel, 30, faces a possible life sentence for killing 26-year-old Kingsbury in March 2023. Kingsbury was the mother of his two children.

Kingsbury went missing after dropping the children off at a day care in Winona. Fravel denied being involved in her disappearance, but after authorities found her remains near his family's property by the Iowa border, he was arrested and charged.

At Fravel's trial, Kingsbury's friends and family members testified that Fravel had a history of violent behavior toward Kingsbury. The jury found Fravel guilty on all counts after a day of deliberations.

Watch on CBS News Minnesota

WCCO will live stream Fravel's sentencing on CBS News Minnesota. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m., 15 minutes before Fravel's sentencing is scheduled to start.

You can watch the sentencing on CBS News Minnesota, on PlutoTV or via the CBS News app.

Note: The video above originally aired Nov. 7, 2024.