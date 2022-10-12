Activists camped at Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions cleared out

MINNEAPOLIS – There were some testy moments on the light rail tracks outside Minneapolis City Hall Tuesday.

Minnesotans protesting the city's decision to clear out homeless encampments were cleared out themselves.

People say things escalated after police gave orders to pack up and leave the encampment outside city hall.

"Things were pretty tense initially," said protester Kevin McCarron.

Several protesters and people experiencing homelessness first moved outside city hall this weekend after several camps were cleared last week.

"So we asked them, 'Where should the people go?'" said protester Marvina Haynes.

She says then they got on the Metro Transit tracks.

"It's an emotional moment ... and people are pushing, saying, 'Where are we supposed to go? What do you want us to do?'" McCarron said.

Eventually, they say both sides started talking. Some resources were offered, and people moved to the other side of the transit tracks, from city hall to outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Hours later, people were still outside city hall. They say they are looking for resources and are trying to figure out what's next.

"So now literally the city has pushed people from one strip of sidewalk to the other strip of sidewalk across the tracks," McCarron said.

Some say they feel stuck.

"We're begging of these people to give us housing and resources," Haynes said.

Hennepin County handed out "You are welcome here" flyers, along with some ground rules. Things like: follow city ordinances and state laws, and visitors may not camp or sleep, use tents, tarps, tables or use gas or other devices, to name a few.

We also learned Avivo Village, the indoor tiny home shelter in the North Loop neighborhood, did find space for 11 people from city hall Tuesday.