Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments

Judge rules that police can no longer destroy items belonging to homeless people

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot.

Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."

"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the past two years to provide information about services and shelter options, but the majority of people living at the encampment have declined those resources as well as an opportunity to store their personal belongings through the Downtown Improvement District," officials said.

The locations of the other two encampments were not confirmed by officials.

Less than three weeks ago, crews cleared out an encampment near the former Lake Street Kmart store off of East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue following the fatal shooting of a resident.