Activists call on SPPD to release bodycam footage in fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Community activists are calling on St. Paul Police to release body cam footage in the wake of officers shooting and killing 24-year-old Howard Johnson Monday.

Johnson's family demanded the same during a vigil held last night.

Police say this started Monday, when they responded to a call of a domestic assault involving a man with a gun.

Police say that man was attempting to carjack someone.

Security footage obtained by WCCO shows an SUV pulling out but stopping near the corner of Earl Street and Hudson Road in St. Paul. Next, a pop is heard, followed by a police car pulling in and a number of gunshots.

"They keep talking about transparency," the victim's cousin Rea Smith said. "Why does it keep taking so long for the body camera footage to be released to the family? If their truth is the truth, then let it be seen. Why are you hiding it?"

In a statement, the St. Paul Police Department says the police chief and Mayor Melvin Carter are committed to releasing the video as soon as they can, but will work with the BCA to determine when that's appropriate. They say it's too early to determine if that will happen on Wednesday.

Johnson's family said he's been in trouble before. WCCO has confirmed he had domestic violence convictions and an active warrant for his arrest connected to a domestic assault case.