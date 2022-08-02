Active standoff in Meeker County after suspect threatened to kill family members

DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members.

The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said.

A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded.

The incident remains an active scene.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.