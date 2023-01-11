Image of Prophet Muhammad shown in Hamline University art class, sparking discussions on academic freedom

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A battle over free speech, academic freedom and claims of Islamophobia at Hamline University is getting national attention.

An adjunct professor teaching an art history class showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad, upsetting some Muslim students on campus.

"It hurts and it breaks my heart to stand here to tell people and beg people to understand me, to feel what I feel," said Aram Wedatalla, president of the Muslim Student Association at Hamline University.

Wedatalla was in the art history class where images of the Prophet Muhammad were shown.

"I am 23 years old. I've never seen a picture of the Prophet, never in my whole entire life, and it breaks my heart that a professor who is supposed to be my role model, show a picture of the Prophet with a trigger warning," she said.

Dr. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline, says she had previously warned students in the syllabus and in class that images of holy figures, including the Prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, would be presented. Wedatalla went to University administration and expressed her concerns.

Dr. López Prater was allowed to finish the semester teaching, but her contract was not renewed.

The Muslim Public Affairs Council put out this statement of support for Dr. Lopez Prater: "We stress the importance of education in the Islamic tradition. On the basis of our shared Islamic and universal values, we affirm the need to instill a spirit of free inquiry, critical thinking, and viewpoint diversity in the university setting."

Many Muslims believe drawing pictures of the Prophet Muhammad is seen as a form of idolatry, which is viewed as a sin in Islam.

"Drawing the picture or the image, not only Prophet Mohammed but all prophets, are forbidden," said Iman Professor Hassan Mohamud.

Some in academia are concerned this incident could impact academic freedom. WCCO spoke about the controversy with David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline.

"There's a difference between academic discussions in the classroom versus, I don't know, hate speech scrawled on the side of a building," Schultz said.

The Council of American Islamic Relations in Minnesota (CAIR-MN) says the trigger warnings weren't enough.

"This idea of academic freedom being absolute is absolutely wrong," said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

WCCO has not been able to contact Dr. López Prater.