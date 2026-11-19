A man who pleaded guilty to bribing a juror in exchange for an acquittal in the Feeding Our Future fraud case was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur admitted to recruiting a woman to offer the juror $120,000 in cash as part of an elaborate scheme that officials said threatened foundational aspects of the judicial system.

Nur was one of the first 47 people charged in connection to the fraud scheme in 2022. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $48 million in restitution in addition to a 10-year prison sentence. He was later charged, along with four others, in the bribery scheme.

Documents say Nur recruited a woman from Seattle who went to the juror's home and gave her the money, explaining to her that there would be more money if she voted to acquit. The juror called police and gave them the bag of cash.

In addition to the five-year sentence, Nur will also serve three years on supervised release.

The ringleader of the $250 million Feeding Our Future scheme was sentenced earlier this year to more than 40 years in prison.