'A Day Without Immigrants': Nationwide Movement Planned for Monday

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Monday, February 3, businesses across the United States will shut their doors, workers will stay home and consumers are urged not to shop.

The reason? "A Day Without Immigrants," a nationwide initiative aimed at demonstrating the vital role immigrants play in the U.S. economy and protesting recent anti-immigrant policies.

The movement highlights the contributions of immigrant workers and the everyday impact they have on businesses, from restaurants to retail shops. Many local businesses, including restaurants like Michelandia Bar and Grill in South St. Paul, are participating in solidarity.

Manager Alejandro Morales said his restaurant, which serves as a hub for Mexican culture, has seen fewer customers since President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"People are afraid of coming because they might think that immigration can get in and they'll take all the people, not just our employees but our customers as well," Morales said.

The decline in business has been significant, forcing the restaurant to reduce operating hours.

Morales said that it's not only undocumented individuals avoiding going out but also those with legal status, who fear the increased risk of deportation.

In response, Michelandia will close its doors on Monday as part of the "A Day Without Immigrants" initiative. Morales sees it as a way to support the local Latin community, which has supported his business over the years. "We all depend on everybody," he said.

According to estimates from the nonpartisan Center for Migration Studies of New York, around 8.3 million undocumented immigrants are employed in the U.S., making up more than 5% of the country's workforce.