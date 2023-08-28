Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Bull attacks and kills person at a farm in Minnesota

/ AP

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 28, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 28, 2023 01:09

One person has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name and further details on the attack, including the kind of animal, were not immediately released.

Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.