Minneapolis' A Bar of Their Own named Best Local Sports Bar by USA Today readers

A Twin Cities sports bar appeared on the national stage last week for all the right reasons.

USA Today readers listed A Bar of their Own in Minneapolis's Seward neighborhood as the best Local Sports Bar in the country.

A Bar of their Own is the Twin Cities first sports bar dedicated to women's sports. They pride themselves in an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

As part of its Sports Readers' Choice Awards, USA Today called it a "groundbreaking spot" for its celebration of women's sports.