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81-year-old Tennessee woman killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 60 in Blue Earth County

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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An 81-year-old woman is dead after two motorcycles collided on westbound Highway 60 in Blue Earth County Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:54 a.m. near mile marker 98 in Lincoln Township. The State Patrol says both motorcycles were traveling westbound on Highway 60, with one riding behind the other, when they collided.

Nancy Ann Beck, 81, of Dandridge, Tennessee, who was driving a Harley-Davidson FLH, died in the crash. She was wearing a helmet, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the second motorcycle, also a Harley-Davidson FLH, was identified as Joyce Lynn Oliphant, 63, of Plano, Texas. She was not injured. She was also wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Lake Crystal Police Department, and Lake Crystal Fire and Ambulance.

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