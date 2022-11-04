6 years later, officials still searching for information about Terry Brisk's murder

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for information about the death of Terrance "Terry" Brisk, who was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota almost six years ago.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect shot and killed Brisk with his own rifle on Nov. 7, 2016. Evidence suggests that Brisk was shot at close physical range, and officials believe Brisk had interacted with the suspect before his death.

(credit: Morrison County)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's death.