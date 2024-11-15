6 people and a dog displaced after fires at south Minneapolis house

MINNEAPOLIS — A house in Minneapolis caught fire twice within 12 hours, prompting an investigation by the city's fire department.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says six adults and a dog are displaced as a result of the fire.

Crews responded to 3204 Fourth Ave. S. just before 11 p.m. Thursday for the report of smoke in the attic of a two-story house. The department says fire was seen coming from the attic between the first and second floors. The fire was extinguished and the residence was declared unsafe to live in.

Around 9:40 a.m. Friday, crews returned to the house for the report of flames being seen. Firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the second floor and the back of the house. The flames were knocked down in around 10 minutes, according to the department. Crews again searched the house and found no one inside.

No one was injured.

Investigators are working to find out what caused both fires.