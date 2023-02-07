Watch CBS News
56 animals rescued from unsafe conditions in Morrison County home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Over 50 animals are recovering after they were rescued from a home in northcentral Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says that on the morning of Jan. 24, its deputies and members of the Animal Humane Society executed a search warrant for a home located in the 34000 block of Highway 10, four miles south of Motley.

The sheriff's office received a call for a domestic dispute at the residence weeks prior. While responding, a deputy discovered multiple animals living inside the house in an unhealthy, overcrowded environment.

morrison-county-animal-hoarding-1.png
A total of 56 animals were recovered from the residence. Animal Humane Society

A total of 56 animals were recovered from the residence - including 32 cats, 20 dogs, a gecko and a rat. Investigators also found one dead rat. All are being cared for, examined and evaluated by the Animal Humane Society.

The animals range from only months to more than 12 years old. 

The Animal Humane Society says the animals had various conditions from upper respiratory infections to dehydration.

According to the search warrant, the owner of the property the animals were rescued from runs their own animal rescue.

The incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:34 PM

