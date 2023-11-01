5-year-old dies in rollover crash in northern Minnesota

WHITEFACE RESERVOIR, Minn. — A 5-year-old child has died after a rollover crash in rural St. Louis County late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4 p.m. near Whiteface Reservoir, in the vicinity of Vermilion Trail and Harris Bay Road.

First responders arrived there to find the child pinned underneath a vehicle that had rolled over. Officers noted the icy, snowy road conditions at the scene.

According to the CBS affiliate in Duluth, crews were alerted by an iPhone crash alert.

Despite life-saving efforts at the crash site, the child died of their injuries at the scene.

An adult and another child in the vehicle were reported to have sustained minor injures. Both were taken to the hospital.