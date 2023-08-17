5 hurt when vehicle crashes with moose during Thursday storms

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Five people were injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a moose in far-north Minnesota Thursday evening.

St. Louis County officials say the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Highway 1 near Murray Road, in Breitung Township.

The Toyota Sienna van was being driven southwest on the stretch when a moose ran out into the roadway.

Investigators say this was during the middle of Thursday's storms, and the roads were wet. Due to poor visibility, the driver crashed into the moose.

All passengers were belted, and none suffered life-threatening injuries. The people inside the van ranged in age from 9 to 64; two of them were children.

All but one were evaluated at Ely Bloomenson Hospital, and the fifth was taken to Essentia Virginia.