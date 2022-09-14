5 girls arrested after Target theft, assault, chase in stolen car

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Five girls have been arrested following a theft that happened at a Brooklyn Park Target Tuesday, followed by a short chase in a stolen car.

According to officers, police responded the Target on West Broadway on a report that three girls were involved in theft.

The suspects were said to have gotten into a vehicle that was determined, through its license plate, to have been stolen. The vehicle took off through the parking lot. Investigators say that in doing so, they committed an assault on a random person.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off. Officers pursued the vehicle before terminating. The car was found a short time later; it had crashed into another car and all occupants fled. The occupants of the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

Using a K-9, police were able to locate all five girls. Two were released to their parents, but the other three were taken to Hennepin County Supervision Center due to either being runaways or because authorities weren't able to make contact with their parents.

Witnesses at Target, and the scene of the crash, along with the person assaulted at the parking lot, all affirmed the identities of the suspects. Charges are still pending.