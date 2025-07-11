40th year brings largest Target USA Cup ever to Blaine

The world of soccer is setting its sights on Blaine at the Target USA Cup.

The event has grown steadily each of its 40 years, with this year's competition being the largest ever.

Almost 1,200 teams from 27 states and 18 countries are competing to be the best in their respective age group. That's over 16,000 players.

The ball got rolling Friday, and teams will compete over the next nine days, playing as many as a half dozen games.

Competitors are as young as 8 and as old as 19.

Organizers say when you factor in hotels and food, the whole thing brings in nearly $90 million of economic impact.

But what they say truly makes this special is the memories made for the kids on the field.

"I think the games are the beginning of it all, but it's the cultural interaction, kids getting to make friends from across the world." Sara Soli, chief marketing and communications officer with the National Sports Center, said. "They trade pins with each other, a lot of them now with social media become Instagram friends, so it's really fun to watch them meet people they wouldn't meet otherwise."

