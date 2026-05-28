4 Your Weekend: Events in the Twin Cities as May wraps up
It's the last weekend in May, and boy, does the weather feel like summer. If you're looking for activities for the whole family, we've got some ideas for you.
Friday events
- Eden Prairie Schooner Days: Friday through Sunday at Round Lake Park. Money raised goes back to the Lions Club.
- 60th Pioneer Days in St. Francis: All weekend, with most events held in Community Park. The parade will march at noon on Saturday.
- 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party in St. Paul: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mears Park. Minnesota band MILK will perform.
- Flint Hills Family Festival: Ordway's annual festival "celebrating the artist in every child." Friday and Saturday.
Saturday events
- Belle Plaine Summer Kick Off Party: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Heritage Square Park, with a movie to follow at 8:45 p.m.
- Burnsville Farmers Market Opening Weekend: Minnesota's biggest indoor and outdoor farmer's market.
- Tater Daze Parade and Community Gathering, Brooklyn Park
- Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair, Plymouth: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., check out the fun at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.
- Riverwalk Inauguration, Kellogg Mall Park in St. Paul
- 14th Annual GrillFest at CHS Field
- Waterfest at Lake Phalen
- Healthy on Holmes St. and Ales in the Alley, back to back events in Shakopee
- Highpoint Center for printmaking is celebrating 25 years with the new Print Fest
- Straight River Art Festival in Faribault
- ARF! Market at Aloft in Minneapolis
- BARK Live: Backyard BBQ at Convention Center Plaza: Requires a reservation.
- Free Family Art Day at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka, for kids and parents: Registration required.
- Celebrate 5 years of the Lone Lake Park Mountain Bike Trail in Minnetonka
- Prior Lake Bike Rodeo
- Tour de Cure for Diabetes in Eagan: You can still donate to riders and they need a lot of volunteers.
- Heart Health Walk at Sabathani Community Center
Sunday events
- Paws In Motion 5K
- Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center Animal Ambassador Meet and Greet: Drop in from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to meet Kevin the raven, a salamander or a bald eagle.
- Turtle Fest at French Regional Park in Plymouth: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., meet the slow-going creatures in their natural habitat. There will also be a scavenger hunt for a turtle-themed prize.
- Burgertopia Vol. 2 at Modist Brewing Company in Minneapolis