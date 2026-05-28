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4 Your Weekend: Events in the Twin Cities as May wraps up

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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It's the last weekend in May, and boy, does the weather feel like summer. If you're looking for activities for the whole family, we've got some ideas for you.

Friday events

Saturday events

Sunday events

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