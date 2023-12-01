4-year-old boy falls through ice in non-fenced drainage pond in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 4-year-old boy fell through the ice of a non-fenced drainage pond in Minneapolis after getting out of the house with his 2-year-old brother on Sunday.

The boy, later identified from a GoFundMe page as Eli, was found by his mother, Cate, shortly after falling through the ice.

GoFundMe

According to the GoFundMe page, despite Cate calling 911 immediately Eli was found with no pulse or heart rate. After 30 minutes of CPR, Eli finally regained his heartbeat.

Eli's heart continues to beat on his own, however he has been put into a medically-induced coma due to the severity of his injuries.

An MRI scan on Wednesday showed that Eli is healing well, and there are no major concerns about his condition.