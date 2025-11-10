4 teens charged after south Minneapolis high-speed pursuit involving stolen car

Four teenagers face charges after a high-speed chase in south Minneapolis on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County, police learned about a white Jeep driving around south Minneapolis, with several occupants pointing guns at bystanders.

Shortly before 4 p.m., detectives with the Hennepin County violent offender task force found the Jeep near Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street. Documents say that the driver seemed to spot a marked Minneapolis squad car and took off into oncoming traffic.

Despite attempts to stop the Jeep, the driver continued to flee southbound on Lyndale Avenue at around 70 to 90 mph, charges say. While making several turns, the Jeep never stopped for a sign or a red light.

As the car approached Aldrich Avenue and Lake Street, detectives saw a person in the back seat of the car throw a gun out the window. The driver of the car jumped out shortly after, and someone from the back seat got into the driver's seat, documents say.

The new driver accelerated and ran into the man who was previously driving; he fell on top of the hood and rolled off. The driver continued forward, running over his leg, according to the charges.

After driving for around a block, all the occupants of the Jeep jumped out. One of them got onto an e-bike and was able to evade arrest, the criminal complaint says.

The four others occupants were arrested shortly after; one was found on a nearby front porch, and three people had hid in the lower unit of an apartment. Documents say that detectives made a forced entry into the apartment after announcing their presence, and found the three in the shower and closet.

While investigating, officers found five other guns, charges say. Three were in the Jeep and two others were found on Aldrich Avenue. All of them were loaded and had extended magazines or switches.

The criminal complaint says the Jeep was stolen out of Maple Grove the morning of the incident, and one of the suspects was in the area at the time, according to his cell phone's location.

The four charged range in age from 18 to 19. They face more than a dozen counts combined, including fleeing a peace officer, second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Note: The above video first aired on Nov. 7, 2025.