Four arrested in south Minneapolis after pursuit, sheriff's office says

Authorities say four people were arrested Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in the Twin Cities.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, detectives attempted to stop a Jeep reported stolen out of Maple Grove when the driver fled.

The vehicle was believed to be involved in multiple auto theft tampering and dangerous driving incidents earlier the same day. It had also been reported in at least one "gun pointing incident at people," the sheriff's office said.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed the disable the Jeep. Authorities say the driver stopped and began to flee on foot. A passenger then moved into the driver's seat and struck the original driver before coming to a stop.

All occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene. Four people were arrested and two were transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident prompted a large police presence in south Minneapolis near West 29th Street and Aldrich Avenue South.