4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.

A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.

Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old.

Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."