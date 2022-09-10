Watch CBS News
4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.

A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.

Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. 

Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."

WCCO Staff
First published on September 10, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

