4-plex apartment building in south Minneapolis deemed uninhabitable after fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A south Minneapolis apartment building was deemed uninhabitable on Wednesday night after a fire.

Crews were called to a four-plex on the 2100 block of Chicago Avenue South around 7:30 p.m. There was smoke showing from the second floor.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building was deemed uninhabitable and was boarded up.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 9:45 AM

