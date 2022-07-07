Watch CBS News
4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud; Investigation underway

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in St. Cloud. 

The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, not far from the St. Cloud State University campus. 

According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out. 

While no arrests have been made, police say the scene was secured, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

