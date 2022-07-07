4 hurt after shooting in St. Cloud; Investigation underway

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. in the alley near the intersection of 6th Avenue and 11th Street South, not far from the St. Cloud State University campus.

Sky4 over the scene in St. Cloud where four people were shot earlier this evening near the SCSU campus. The victims have been transported to the hospital, no word yet on their conditions.



Police believe an argument led to the shooting. No one has been arrested. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/9LQubVRCi7 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 7, 2022

According to investigators, multiple people were involved in an argument before shots rang out.

While no arrests have been made, police say the scene was secured, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation.