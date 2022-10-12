3rd Congressional District: A shifting suburbia

In some districts DFL candidates are heavily favored; in others the Republicans are likely to win. And in some districts -- like the 3rd Congressional District -- things are changing.

Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District includes western suburbs like Edina, Minnetonka, and Maple Grove. From 1961 to 2018 the congressional seat was held by Republicans.

That changed in 2018 when DFL challenger Dean Phillips beat incumbent Rep. Erik Paulsen. Phillips won by more than 10 points, and the election solidified the district as Democratic-leaning.

The shift in suburban votes from Republicans to Democrats hasn't been just happening here, it's been happening in suburbs across the country.

Some experts site opposition to former President Donald Trump as an underlying factor, but the shift began earlier than that. The last Republican presidential candidate to win the 3rd District was George W. Bush in 2004.

This year, Phillips is counting on pulling independent women to his side because he is for abortion rights and his opponent -- former Navy submarine commander Tom Weiler -- is against them, with some exceptions. (See above video).

Weiler is a stanch opponent of abortion rights, but he outlined some of his exceptions. Weiler also addressed his naval career ending after a Parkinson's disease diagnosis and how that will impact his candidacy.

Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, say this Congressional District has strong candidates in Phillips and Weiler. Phillips' appeal is his willingness to cross party lines and attracts the independent vote while Weiler is a strong candidate but possibly running in the wrong congressional race.

