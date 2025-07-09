Watch CBS News
Crime

Stretches of I-35W, Highway 280 closed in Twin Cities due to police activity

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota State Fair foods include Somali Street Fries and Pizza Ballaz, and more headlines
New Minnesota State Fair foods include Somali Street Fries and Pizza Ballaz, and more headlines 04:43

Portions of two highways in the Twin Cities are closed Wednesday morning for "police investigation activity," officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Interstate 35W northbound will be closed between Industrial Boulevard in Minneapolis and Highway 36 in Roseville, as well as Highway 280 at Broadway Avenue. Both stretches are expected to be closed until around 11:30 a.m.

inx-i35-and-highway-280-police-situation-070925.jpg
MnDOT

Officials gave no details about the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.