3-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, St. Paul police say

A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul, police say.

St. Paul police say it happened around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Edgerton Street.

Officers found the child conscious, breathing and bleeding from the head, authorities say. The 3-year-old was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the child ran out into the roadway before being struck.

The driver remained on the scene and was released after being interviewed by investigators.