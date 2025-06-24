Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, St. Paul police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 24, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 24, 2025 01:35

A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in St. Paul, police say.

St. Paul police say it happened around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Edgerton Street.

Officers found the child conscious, breathing and bleeding from the head, authorities say. The 3-year-old was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the child ran out into the roadway before being struck.  

The driver remained on the scene and was released after being interviewed by investigators. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.